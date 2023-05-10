Cure Kids Fiji receives a $35K boost from Digicel Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji formed a new partnership with Cure Kids Fiji and its operations by providing a $35,000 sponsorship.

Regional Chief Executive Officer Digicel Pacific Shally Jannif says the telecommunication provider is honored to contribute to the admirable efforts of Cure Fiji.

Jannif adds improving children’s health is something Digicel family believes in and is a project very close to their heart.

“With our partnership, as we have this unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people and their families by investing in the programs initiative that focuses on prevention, early intervention, and treatment, at Digicel our belief is that it is our duty to give back to the community and we are committed to making a positive impact.”

Cure Kids Fiji Board Chair Tony Whitton says they are delighted that Digicel Fiji will be Cure Kids Fiji’s exclusive telecommunications partner.