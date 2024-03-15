Crimes against women and children surge

[File Photo]

The country recorded a seven percent increase in crimes against women and a ten percent increase in crimes against children last month.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the Western, Eastern and Central Divisions recorded increases in crimes against women, while the Southern, Western, and Eastern Divisions recorded increases in crimes against children.

A total of 218 cases against women were recorded for the month, of which 33 percent were committed in the domestic setting, mostly by spouses or their partners.

He says women victims were mainly between the ages of 18 and 38, and prevalent offences during the month of February were assault, which saw an increase from 148 cases in February 2023 to 157 cases this year, followed by common assault which stood at 12 last year and 29 last month.

The Acting Commissioner says of the 218 cases, 11 percent were sexual offences while 89 percent were assault-related offences.

He adds that 155 women victims were aged between 18 and 38 years, 46 aged between 39 and 59 years, and 17 over 60 years.

He says they are also concerned about crimes against children, with 16% of the incidents reported in a domestic setting being perpetrated by parents and relatives.

The offences that recorded increases were rape, from 11 in February 2023 to 20 for the same period this year, indecent assault, four incest cases, and common assault.

He says of the 115 child victims, 72 are girls and 43 are boys.