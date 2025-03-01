Woman charged for scam

[File Photo]

A 26-year-old woman from Nadi has been charged with Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception after scamming a victim in April 2023.

The victim deposited $500 through a mobile app for a Facebook investment opportunity, but they never heard back and were unable to get in touch with the accused.

Investigators found that the accused sent the money to another individual, who is also being hunted down.

The accused has appeared before Nadi Magistrates Court.

