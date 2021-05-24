Student to front court for alleged murder

A student has been charged with the alleged murder of a 60-year-old taxi driver last month.

Police confirm the victim who resided in Korociriciri, Nausori had been reported missing since late last month after he failed to return home after work.

A day later the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned along Qiolevu Road in Sawani, Naitasiri and his body was discovered a few meters away.

Investigators have also recovered items allegedly stolen from the victim.

The 18-year-old accused has also been charged with one count of robbery and three counts of theft.

He will be produced at a special court sitting at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.