Stealing of copper in the West a concern

Theft of copper continues to be a concern in the Western Division.

Crime officers are pursuing those allegedly involved in the criminal act and also those receiving the stolen material.

Fiji Police’s Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Ganivatu says Police have increased efforts in trying to identify those involved.

ACP Sakeo says they have had a discussion with stakeholders and they are concerned because the phone cables that run underground are not made of copper or bronze, they are made of optic fiber cables which are essential to our communications.

The Police Chief of Operations adds that perpetrators cut cables and when they discover that is not copper, they move elsewhere and this impacts communication cables.

ACP Sakeo says Police are investigating the reports received and working with other stakeholders to find a solution on how best they can deal with this problem.

Telecom Fiji had put out a Public Notice two weeks ago showing their concern about the number of their Optic Fiber Cables being damaged.