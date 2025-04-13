Robbery suspect arrested

[Photo Credit: GCLG]

A man has been arrested, and a search is underway for a second suspect alleged to have been involved in an aggravated robbery in Savusavu on Friday night.

The two are alleged to have forcefully entered a home belonging to an elderly couple and stolen cash and a mobile phone.

A team was formed following the incident, and the first suspect a 27-year-old man was arrested.

He is currently being questioned at the Savusavu Police Station.

The search continues for the second suspect, whose identity is known.

Investigations are ongoing.

