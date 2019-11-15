Home

Police seize 5000 marijuana plants,$5, 000 cash

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 6, 2020 8:59 am
Five thousand marijuana plants and thirty bags of dried leaves have been seized by police.

Five thousand marijuana plants and thirty bags of dried leaves have been seized by police.

Police confirms a search was conducted following the raid on two farms and more than $5, 500 cash was discovered which police believe was obtained from the sale of drugs.

A 21-year-old man from Korolevu, Navosa has consequently been charged with one count of unlawful cultivation and two counts of found in possession of illicit drugs.

The suspect is the alleged owner of the farms.

Korolevu and Namoli villagers in Navosa helped police in the seizure of the marijuana.

 

