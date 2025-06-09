Massive drug bust in Lami

Drugs found hidden inside dismantled batteries at Pacific Batteries in Lami.

Police officers are at the scene where a significant amount of drugs was confiscated.

The drugs were found hidden inside batteries at Pacific Batteries in Lami.

The discovery was made this morning.

Forensic officers are still at the scene taking stock of the drugs.

Police say they will make an official comment soon on this latest drug bust.

