Man charged for Doctor's alleged murder

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has charged a 32-year-old man for the alleged murder of the late Nadi doctor and social media personality Isireli Biumaitotoya.

The 32-year-old man has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department with one count of Murder.

The accused will be appearing at the Nadi Magistrates’ Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

In this matter, a second person who was arrested and questioned has been released.

Dr Biumaitotoya was found motionless at his home in Nadi last week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.