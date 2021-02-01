Man arrested for alleged robbery

Quick action by the Nadi Criminal Investigation Department team has resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man of Qeleloa in Nadi.

Police say the suspect was allegedly involved in a break-in at the Five Squares shop in Nadi in the early hours of this morning.

It adds that he was later arrested from his home at Qeleloa.

Police says the man is also alleged to have been involved in a robbery case at the J Kevi Complex in Nadi last week.

An investigation continues.