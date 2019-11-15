FCCC investigates alleged scam

An investigation is underway into allegations of scam whereby individuals are posing as Government officials and selling food assistance forms.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says they received an email from a consumer in Nadi regarding a form that was being distributed in the Nadi market on Tuesday by several people claiming to represent the Government.

The individuals allegedly charged $1 for each food assistance form, citing transportation costs to lodge the forms in Lautoka.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham says some unscrupulous individuals are taking advantage of the current situation to exploit vulnerable Fijians with promises of help.

The FCCC is reminding Fijians that they are not giving out food vouchers as the Veilomani Food Bank is managed by the Ministry of Housing and Community Development.