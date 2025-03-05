Crime rates increase: Naivalurua

[File Photo]

This year started with a 26 percent increase in overall crime for January.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, highlighted this in Parliament, stating that this is a concern.

He says the overall crime rates for last year also saw a 27 percent increase.

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook – Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua]

Naivalurua says criminal activities continue to become increasingly sophisticated.

He says the response must be equally forward-thinking, incorporating new strategies and advanced technologies to counter these threats.

Naivalurua says in response to this criminal environment, the police are elevating their operational tempo for the next three months.

He adds that, by increasing footprints and visibility on the ground and developing effective operational strategies, they aim to address the current situation.

“When I first took office earlier in the year, one part of my mandate was to create a new, improved, and disciplined Fiji Police Force fit for purpose. With the ever-changing security landscape, Mr. Speaker, Sir, my ministry is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to bolster security efforts and tackle crime around the country.”

Naivalurua says that the Police Uplift Initiative is a commitment to modernize the Fiji Police Force and align it with the rapidly changing landscape of crime and public safety.

He further explains that an important part of this effort is the review of our legislative act, which allows the Fiji Police Force to carry out their duties and responsibilities effectively.

Naivalurua says the Police Act, enacted in 1965, is outdated and limits the Force’s use of new technology and expanded outreach. Reviewing the Act will improve law and order services and rebuild trust between the government, the police, and the public.

Naivalurua adds that the Illicit Drugs Act is also under review, which will strengthen and streamline the work of the police force for more effective service delivery.

He says that Cabinet has approved Fiji’s Counter Narcotics Bill to enhance the roles and functions of the Bureau.

Naivalurua reports that the first draft of the bill has been completed, and consultations will be held in the coming weeks to discuss it.

He adds that the government is committed to continuously improving the Fiji Police Force to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of society.

