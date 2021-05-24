COVID-19
Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba
July 27, 2021 12:13 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji]
People in Rotuma will soon be administered their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
This morning the Ministry of Health delivered the vaccine to the island.
The Ministry of Health has acknowledged support from the Advanced Aviation Training and Sea Mercy for making the delivery possible.
The vaccine has also reached Lakeba in the Lau Group and people have started taking their doses.
