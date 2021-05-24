Home

Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 12:13 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji]

People in Rotuma will soon be administered their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This morning the Ministry of Health delivered the vaccine to the island.

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged support from the Advanced Aviation Training and Sea Mercy for making the delivery possible.

Article continues after advertisement

The vaccine has also reached Lakeba in the Lau Group and people have started taking their doses.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

