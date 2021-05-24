Home

Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 8, 2022 6:00 am

Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health, one each from the Eastern and Central Division.

A 75-year-old man with pre-existing medical condition died at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on the first of this month.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the man was not fully vaccinated as he had only received one dose of the vaccine.

The other death is that of a 64-year-old man from the Central Division with a significant pre-existing medical condition.

He was admitted to the CWM Hospital on the third of this month and passed away a day later. He had only received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 75 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the Ministry of Health in its latest update.

The Central Division continues to record the highest number of cases at 45, followed by the Western Division which reported 19 cases, 10 in the North and one from the Eastern Division.

