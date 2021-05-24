Home

Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 23, 2021 9:09 pm
The two arrived in Fiji on Sunday at the Lautoka Seaport in a vessel that had previously visited several other seaports. [Source: bairdmaritime]

The Ministry of Health reported two border quarantine cases today among the 177 infections recorded in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the first border quarantine case is a 20-year-old man from Nadi and the second case is a 22-year-old man from Lautoka.

The two arrived in Fiji on Sunday at the Lautoka Seaport in a vessel that had previously visited several other seaports.

It is believed that crew change is the possible source of infection as the two never disembarked from the vessel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fiji Border Health Protection Unit is currently investigating the two cases and both patients have been retrieved as per protocol and transferred to a managed isolation facility.

The Ministry also recorded four COVID-19 deaths for the period of 21st July – 18th August 2021.

A 72-year-old unvaccinated man and a 68-year-old unvaccinated woman from Suva died at their homes last month.

The other two deaths are an 84-year-old unvaccinated man from Suva and a 82-year-old unvaccinated woman died at their respective homes.

There have been six deaths of positive patients, however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have been 170 new recoveries which means that there are now 12,979active cases.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.