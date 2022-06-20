Three booster doses optimizes immune system: Fong

Three booster doses will strengthen the body’s immune system against COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says two doses were initially recommended, but a third dose will optimize the body’s chances against the virus.

“If you are optimized for 8 months and you are walking around with plenty of COVID cases around, every time you get impacted by COVID, your immune system builds up even more. So it’s like we give you eight months of power, but every time you get impacted, you gain another three months after that. We have seen the same with the flu virus.”

Doctor Fong says an individual is eligible for the booster dose three months after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says an individual is eligible for the second booster dose four months after receiving the 1st booster.