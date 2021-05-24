Home

Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 3:57 pm

Screening and testing continues in the Namara Tiri containment zone in Labasa.

As the containment reaches Day 10 today, the Ministry of Health says there’s been no new cases identified so far.

Despite this, movement restrictions remain in force in the containment zone.

Investigations are ongoing as well in regards to the three cases from the settlement.

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public in the North to listen to advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

It says at this stage, vaccination with widespread COVID safe measures remains the mainstay in preventing escalated community spread.

So far, 75,827 eligible Fijians in the Northern Division or 86.7 percent of the target population have received their first dose of the vaccine.

31,547 Fijians or 36.1 percent of the target population are now fully vaccinated after receiving their second jabs.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

