Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area

Fijians are being reminded that that travel from a (former) containment area to a non-containment area is an opportunity for individuals returning home to their permanent place of residence.

This is not for temporary movement or visiting friends and family.

This is for Fijians who may have traveled or plan to travel from (former) containment areas to non-containment areas in Viti Levu, for instance from Nadi or Lautoka to Sigatoka or Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

Individuals who may have moved or are planning to move to non-containment areas after the lifting of borders in the Western Division will have to call 158 and inform them about their movement with specific details.

They will have to be in-home quarantine at their place of residence for 14 days from their arrival date.

Those who traveled before 11 June are asked to Call 158 and provide details such as name, specific address, date of departure from the (former) containment zone to the current location.

They will also have to begin 14-day home quarantine at their current place of residence, counting from the day of arrival.

All individuals who have traveled under this category are asked to observe the measures while in-home quarantine.

They cannot attend work, leave the place of residence, hotel, or accommodation, participate in social activities including family and friends gatherings and they cannot visit supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and food markets.

While at home they have to maintain safe physical distancing from their household members.

The purpose of this self-quarantine at the traveler’s destination is to reduce any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus for anyone who may have unknowingly been exposed to the virus or who was a primary or secondary contact with a known COVID case from the place of departure.