Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua

Nasomo village in Tavua has been identified as a screening zone based on the movement of the case from Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham Suva.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong contact tracing for those who attended the funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka on Friday and Saturday last week continues.

Dr Fong says the same rules established for Wainitarawau settlement applies for Nasomo village.

He says no one is allowed to leave the village and those who reside in the community may stay there but must stay for at least 14 days.

Dr Fong says they are still looking for the mini bus driver who drove the 53- year-old hotel staff on the evening of the 17th of April from Lautoka City Mini Bus Stand to Nadi at around 5pm.

He says they are still looking for the passengers.