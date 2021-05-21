Home

Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 29, 2021 9:10 pm
Screening in Mulomulo street in Nakasi earlier today.

Screening and isolation zones have been activated along the Narere and Kinoya areas.

The Ministry of Health says in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, they have activated screening and isolation zones along portions of Navosai Road in Narere and Velau Drive in Kinoya.

The Ministry advises that health staff will be visible to the public in their areas over the next few days as they carry out their ongoing COVID-19 investigations and contact tracing.

Those living along this screening and isolation zone are advised to remain in their home and not visit other households during this period of contact tracing and containment measures.

The Ministry is urging the public to help them by following the advisories issued and practice all COVID safe measures.

