Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya

Screening and isolation zones have been activated along the Narere and Kinoya areas.

The Ministry of Health says in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, they have activated screening and isolation zones along portions of Navosai Road in Narere and Velau Drive in Kinoya.

The Ministry advises that health staff will be visible to the public in their areas over the next few days as they carry out their ongoing COVID-19 investigations and contact tracing.

Article continues after advertisement

Those living along this screening and isolation zone are advised to remain in their home and not visit other households during this period of contact tracing and containment measures.

The Ministry is urging the public to help them by following the advisories issued and practice all COVID safe measures.