COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 4:40 pm
Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says unvaccinated people are still exempted from entering a number of public spaces.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says unvaccinated people are still exempted from entering a number of public spaces.

Dr. Waqainabete says this includes houses of worship, sporting venues, and high-risk businesses.

The Minister says the operators of these venues are responsible for ensuring that this is taken seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those who are in charge of these venues, businesses and houses of worship must ensure that they check the vaccine status of all those who enter their premises.”

Dr. Waqainabete says these measures are in place in recognition of the fact that COVID-19 still exists and will only be removed when the disease is at low and safe levels.

 

