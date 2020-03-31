Home

COVID-19

Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 2, 2020 12:51 pm
PRB tenants can defer all rental payments for 3 months. [File Photo]

Customers of Housing Authority and the Public Rental Board have payment relief options available to help ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19.

Housing Authority options include postponing loan repayments, extending the terms of the loan and reducing the repayment amount, extending the term of the contract and interest only payment. These apply for the next 3 months.

PRB tenants can defer all rental payments for 3 months.

Article continues after advertisement

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says the welfare of Fijians needs to be considered as Fiji experiences the financial and economic fallout of the virus.

“This relief package is offered to people who are currently under lockdown in Lautoka, it’s available to customers affected by COVID-19 directly like job losses, reduced hours, few days in a week”.

The Housing Authority with just over 2,700 customers is planning to defer some of its developments in order to help clients with loan re-payments.

Customers are advised to apply online or call their divisional offices instead of visiting the Housing Authority or PRB in person.

