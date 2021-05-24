President urges fringe groups to vaccinate

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says he will not be satisfied until all eligible Fijians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

He has commended vaccination efforts, saying Fiji is winning back its freedoms after a long hard-fought battle against the virus.

Ratu Wiliame says these freedoms must be nurtured and strengthened.

“We have come together in the spirit of patriotism to vaccinate over 90% of adults. I am proud, but I am not satisfied. I share our Hon. Prime Minister’s ambition to vaccinate every eligible adult in Fiji and I urge small fringe groups of the unvaccinated to accept this powerful protection against the deadly disease.”

He adds now that Fiji is relaxing a number of restrictions, we must seize the opportunity to resume services as the hub of tourism.

The President also says now is not the time for complacency as we are to free the country from the grip of the virus.