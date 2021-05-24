Home

Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:10 am

165 bodies have been retrieved from homes by the Fiji Police Forensic Science team as part of operations during the second wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Director Forensic Science Services SP Margret Marshall says 141 of the bodies tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Marshall says it is unfortunate the majority of those who succumbed to the virus had not been vaccinated.

“We have attended to 165 deaths to date, 141 were positive, 24 were negative, and I had called for post mortem for four of the deceased persons, which were cleared off that they died of the medical conditions they had. Two out of this four were negative and two were positive.”

Marshall says her team also helps families of the deceased as much as possible, with death certificates and funeral arrangements to help minimize movement.

A cancer survivor herself, she says proper PPE and strict adherence to COVID safe measures has prevented any forensics officer testing positive in the course of their work.

Marshall and her team are calling on people to get vaccinated for their own safety and that of their loved ones.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.