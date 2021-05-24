Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final

The Fiji Police Force spent hours after the Olympic 7s final breaking up more than a few victory parties.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this could have easily resulted in the rampant spread of the virus and this cannot continue.

Dr James Fong says although the national 7s team deserve an accorded welcome, this however cannot be done at this time.

He also apologized to the team that borders cannot be opened during this time.

The Permanent Secretary for Health also congratulated the Fiji Men’s 7s team for their victory and being able to defend their gold medal at the Olympics.

Dr Fong shared how the emergency workers also took a moment to catch a glimpse of our sevens heroes repeat Gold medal victory in Tokyo.

“For the length of the final game, the phones were quiet on our 165 emergency line for the first time in weeks. I’m sure most of us have seen the videos of our EMT workers stealing a moment of respite to cheer on our boys and celebrate their win. I know none of us will ever forget what their win meant for the nation at this time because their success says something very powerful about the value of sacrifice. “

Dr Fong also highlighted that what many people did not see in the 14 minutes of action that secured us Gold was the many months of sacrifices that the team members, coaches, and staff all made to keep themselves healthy and ready to compete at their full strength.

Dr Fong says many athletes in Tokyo have tested positive and sadly, we’re unable to compete.

He adds that none of our sevens players tested positive, all of them were available to perform at their very best because they went to every possible length to protect themselves.

The Permanent Secretary for Health stressed that all the players were fully vaccinated, and they didn’t unnecessarily socialise in ways that put themselves at risk.

Dr Fong adds that this lesson applies to every Fijian as we strive for victory over this virus.

“If we want to get past the COVID crisis, great sacrifices will be demanded from all of us. Move only for essential and approved business needs, for groceries and medical emergencies. Otherwise stay home, protect your loved ones and maintain your COVID-safe measures. And please do not gather for any reason.”

Dr Fong says though they are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry is still entering the national 7s team members, coaches and staff into quarantine for a set period.

