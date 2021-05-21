Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit

Village Headman of Narata village, Conua in Nadroga is pleased with the display of Fijian spirit and unity among villagers in these times of uncertainty.

Turaga ni Koro, Autiko Kuricuva says they’ve imposed a total lockdown in the community and they will not receive any visitors until further notice.

He says that a COVID-19 community response team was established to monitor movement among villagers when the lockdown was implemented in the village.

“I would say this pandemic has strengthened our community spirit and the bond we share. Now with our response team manning checkpoints, we see villagers visiting them with a hot cuppa, meals, and other essentials. I’ve told the villagers to avoid unnecessary movement and remain within the village boundaries.”

Meanwhile, a few community members in the district of Conua are still self-isolating.

These are villagers who had traveled from Lautoka and the Suva containment areas during the two-day travel window earlier this month.