Over 630 arrested for breaches

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 12, 2021 3:50 pm

Four business operators including a bus company are amongst those who have been arrested for failing to comply with the current public health orders.

This has disappointed Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, who says people continue to disregard the COVID-19 laws in place and putting others at risk

He says around 631 cases have been recorded between April 19th to date for not following the restrictions in place as well as breaching curfew orders.

Social gathering continues to be problematic area with 380 arrest, and of that number two hundred and eighty-eight cases are liquor related.

Kava consumption in a social setting is second on the list with 48 cases, while 15 are for swimming and 10 for loitering.

Eleven cases were filed for church service gatherings, five people were arrested for playing billiard and three cases of gambling were recorded so far.

Tudravu says eleven people have so far been found not wearing masks while traveling in PSV vehicles, and breach of containment zones recorded forty-seven cases.

Four business operators were arrested for failing to comply with the Orders while a case of non-adherence to the 50% Public Service Vehicle capacity was filed.

One Hundred and eighty-eight cases have been recorded so far for failing to comply with the curfew orders.

