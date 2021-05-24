Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded

Fiji has recorded 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have been five new COVID-19 deaths for the period of 13th July to 16th July.

The first COVID-19 death to is a 47 year old woman from Raiwaqa.

She presented to a medical facility with severe COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath.

Her condition worsened at the health facility and she died on Wednesday.

She was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 61- year-old man from Caubati.

He presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on Thursday

His family reported that he had been unwell with symptoms that included generalized body pains. He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is a 67 -year- old woman from Naiyala Village. She presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the health facility and she died on the same day.

Her family reported that she had been unwell with COVID-19 symptoms four days prior. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 61 year old woman from Valelevu.

She presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in the health facility and she died on the same day.

She received her 1st dose of the vaccine in early-June.

She did not receive her 2nd dose of the vaccine. This means that she was not fully vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 66 year old woman from Lami who died at home.

Her family reported that she was feeling unwell with generalized muscular weakness and was noted to have a reduced appetite.

She was not vaccinated.

There have now been 85 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 83 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 34 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 159 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 12,975 active cases.

There have been 16,401 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 16,471 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,377 recoveries.

Seven more deaths currently under investigation.

These will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard