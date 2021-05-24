Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Tailevu villages alone.

This has triggered villages and settlements in the province to be extra careful as the deadly Delta variant continues to spread in Viti Levu.

Dakuinuku village, Turaga ni Koro Nemia Nadakuca says his village remains closed in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“We continue to monitor movement in and out of our village, we still don’t allow visitors for our own safety. We know that the virus is moving close to home and we are working to protect our loved ones by working closely with all villagers during this challenging time.”

Nadakuca says some villagers were working and they have been told to isolate themselves.

The villages in Tailevu that have positive COVID-19 cases include Muanaira, Nabitu, Nadali and Verata to name a few.

