Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up|Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 30, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji]

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Tailevu villages alone.

This has triggered villages and settlements in the province to be extra careful as the deadly Delta variant continues to spread in Viti Levu.

Dakuinuku village, Turaga ni Koro Nemia Nadakuca says his village remains closed in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“We continue to monitor movement in and out of our village, we still don’t allow visitors for our own safety. We know that the virus is moving close to home and we are working to protect our loved ones by working closely with all villagers during this challenging time.”

Nadakuca says some villagers were working and they have been told to isolate themselves.

The villages in Tailevu that have positive COVID-19 cases include Muanaira, Nabitu, Nadali and Verata to name a few.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.