Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on despite testing positive|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nurse pushes on despite testing positive

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:28 am

Losing two colleagues to COVID-19 shook nurses and health workers at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

But it also gave them a reason to keep fighting the virus.

Staff nurse Aqela Tokece says testing positive for COVID-19, did not stop her from helping patients in need of critical medical care.

Article continues after advertisement

Tokece says she used her experience to urge patients, her family, and colleagues to get the vaccine.

Tokece was infected while caring for COVID patients at the hospital, and suffering from other underlying conditions worries her.

“I had hypertension and Diabetes as well so I was trying to balance the three illnesses but I was so thankful that I had the Medical team coming over. I kept contacting them, they came over to visit especially the FEMAT.”

Tokece was reluctant to get the jab but says she would have died if it wasn’t for the vaccine.

After spending two weeks in quarantine in Sigatoka, the Namalata mother of two says she fought the virus knowing that she had to protect her family, and she has a duty to her country.

“I did not have that fear in me again. Now I could go and attend to a positive but I was always cautious about my PPEs. I would ask them, have you received your vaccination, some said not yet, that is where I would tell them my story.”

The 53-year-old nurse has also commended her fellow frontliners, urging them to keep on fighting until the end.

“When it comes to looking after Fiji, there are times when we work with no resources or lack of resources but we are able to manage by communicating, by supporting each other, and to encourage them, they will say we will do it together.”

Tokece is part of the thousands of frontline workers whose sacrifices and challenges are not often seen in Fiji’s battle to eradicate COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.