Northern villages implement safety measures

Several villages in Cakaudrove have restricted movement in and out.

Yaroi Village in Savusavu implemented strict measures to control the movement of villagers on Sunday.

One of the Clan Heads Meli Namasi says after consultations, they taped off their boundary and set up checkpoints at all points of entry.

Namasi says the trigger for them were the four COVID-19 quarantine cases in Labasa, with there being several home quarantine cases in Savusavu including one close to the village.

Restrictions in place include no movement in and out of the village after 6 pm – except for essential service vehicles, and no child is allowed to leave the village unnecessarily.

Those manning the checkpoints take temperature readings and note down names and the purpose of movement.

Namasi adds, they have also requested border checkpoints in all three provinces so that movement can be restricted as well.

Yaroi Village lies beside the main road to Savusavu Town.

The village committee is working closely with the Provincial Administrators Office in Savusavu, the Ministry of Health and Savusavu Police to ensure the adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in the village.

