NGO provides grocery and baby packs

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 4, 2021 12:05 pm

Looking at sustainable livelihoods for those worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is something that “We Are Friends Fiji” is looking at to assist.

This non-government charitable organization has been assisting families in containment areas within the Suva- Nausori and Lami corridor by providing food and grocery packs.

President Mohammed Saiyaz Khan says many people who have lost their jobs and unable to put food on the table have sought assistance from this NGO.

He says “We are Friends Fiji” is reaching out to provide basic food items and baby packs to those people who need it the most.

“During this crucial time, we are doing our best to help the needy families in the Suva- Nausori corridor in whatever possible way we can in providing them with the groceries and also baby packs.”

Khan says the same token some have been found taking advantage of the assistance.

The organization hopes to render its support to all parts of Fiji.

Over 2,800 families have been assisted within the Suva and Nausori corridor in the past three weeks.

