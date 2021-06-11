New Zealand workers assist Fijian families

A group of New Zealand retirement village workers are helping Fijian families affected by COVID-19.

Caregiver Aruna Prakash along with 20 of her Fijian colleagues at Auckland’s Edmund Hillary Retirement Village in Remuera are sending money and food parcels to Fiji.

She says many families were struggling to buy food, including her own.

Prakash adds that it is very hard for people in Fiji because some have lost their jobs and they are trying to help out whenever they can.

Dining assistant, Anita Dayal, says everyone is worried about their families back home.

Radio New Zealand reports that Prakash had also recruited her employee Ryman Healthcare for help, which sent 10,000 masks, worth $20,000, to Fiji.

Ryman Group Chief Executive, Gordon MacLeod, says the COVID-19 situation in Fiji is concerning and Ryman was happy to help.