Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nawaka on complete lockdown

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 1, 2021 1:23 pm

Nawaka has now gone into complete lockdown from this morning.

The area cordoned off includes the Nawaka junction right to Korociri.

FBC News has been told that from today no one was allowed in or out.

Nadi recorded its first two cases on Saturday after 15 days of no new positives.

This has gone up to 15 cases now which are all linked to Nawaka.

