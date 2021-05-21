Nawaka on complete lockdown

Nawaka has now gone into complete lockdown from this morning.
The area cordoned off includes the Nawaka junction right to Korociri.
FBC News has been told that from today no one was allowed in or out.
Nadi recorded its first two cases on Saturday after 15 days of no new positives.
This has gone up to 15 cases now which are all linked to Nawaka.
