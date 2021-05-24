Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience

Villagers in Naitasiri have emphasized that they do not wait for the government or other organizations to always provide assistance, as they take matters into their own hands.

This is evident with their quick reaction to the COVID-19 crisis as well as rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts following any natural disaster.

Nawaisomo Villager, Sekaia Qounadovu says this has strengthened their resilience.

He adds their sense of optimism is what kept them going – picking up the pieces after a crisis or disaster to re-position their lives to some state of normalcy.

“After a disaster, we mobilize whatever resources we have to ensure everyone is safe and life goes on as usual. This despite assistance reaching our doorsteps a few days later.”

Qounadovu also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception as villagers reacted quickly by imposing various restrictions, after cases emanated from a few areas in Naitasiri.

“Villages have their checkpoints and COVID-safe protocols were strictly followed. Our COVID mitigation efforts were further boosted after cases were reported from Naitasiri, even after the Sawani border was erected.”

Nagonenicolo District representative, Waisale Lasekula says villagers are now going ahead with their usual chores following mass vaccination campaign and easing of various restrictions.

“We are slowly returning to some state of normalcy. Farmers can now travel to markets in Suva or Nausori to sell the produce.”

Health officials are upping the ante with the vaccination roll-out, as most of the eligible population in Naitasiri are due for their second jab.

