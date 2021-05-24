Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown

The village of Nabukelevu-i-Ra in Kadavu is currently on lockdown and is not allowing visitors into the village.

Village Turaga ni Koro Waisale Naga says they are COVID-19 free and villagers have been urged to stay home to avoid the spread of the killer virus.

Naga says most of them travel to Vunisea for family shopping and other reasons and with the Health Ministry’s advisory, they have been urged to make do with whatever grocery they have as they work to keep their village safe.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the village community hall has been prepared to be an isolation facility if the need arises.

He is also urging villagers to get the jab and be safe from the killer virus.

Nabukelevu-i-Ra is one of the 75 villages in the province of Kadavu.

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Kadavu as contact tracing and swabbing continues on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard