More health workers bound for the Yasawas

Villagers in the Yasawa’s are anticipating the arrival of 30 health workers to ramp up COVID response efforts.

Somosomo Village Headman, Kelevi Natiri, believes the reinforcement will scale up the vaccination program as most are due for their second jab.

Natiri says Fiji’s COVID-19 battle is not over yet, as the Health Ministry continues to target maritime areas that are still considered red zone.

“We are glad about the news about the deployment of health officials. Villagers are longing for a hundred percent full vaccination coverage in the entire Yasawa group of islands.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the additional frontliners will speed up screening of villagers, and issue clearances for those who have completed their quarantine period.

“Following up on the cases we’ve had before during the outbreak. What we want is for them to do is to go back and continue the work we’ve done in the past and work with the communities in terms of the public health safety measures that are in place.”

The deployment will be for the next 17 days.

