More COVID cases reported with three deaths

Seventeen patients have incidentally tested positive for COVID-19 while being admitted to the hospital says the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the Ministry says it continues to see an increase in cases and has also recorded three deaths.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the three people who died due to COVID-19 were elderly and had severe comorbidities.

Article continues after advertisement

An 85-year-old woman from Labasa presented to the Hospital on December 14th, unresponsive and in respiratory distress. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died a few hours later.

Doctor Fong says the woman had significant pre-existing medical conditions that also contributed to her death.

The second COVID-19 victim is a 63-year-old man also from Labasa.

He presented to Labasa Hospital on December 17th and died two days later.

The third victim is a 77-year-old male from Suva who presented to CWM Hospital last Thursday in respiratory distress and tested positive for COVID-19.

He died one day after admission. He was vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctor Fong says from 16th December to date, the Ministry has recorded 70 new cases and seven reinfections.

Of these 34 were recorded from the Central Division, and 36 cases in the Western Division.

The Permanent Secretary says they are focusing on implementing COVID safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19.

This includes escalating measures in hospitals, old people’s homes and facilities catering for disabled persons.

He says they are expected to escalate screening protocols and masking for staff, patients and visitors and visitor restrictions will be in place.