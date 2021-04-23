More arrests for defying COVID safe measures

22 people were arrested over the last 24-hours for breach of Curfew Orders as well as failure to comply with the Health Restrictions.

13 were arrested for not adhering to the health restrictions while nine were found to have breached curfew orders.

The Southern Division recorded seven cases where all were found to have breached curfew orders including a taxi driver who was driving without a valid pass and a 44-year-old passenger.

Five other people were arrested for walking in public within the division.

Four arrests in the Western Division involved two men in their 40’s who were found drunk at the Lautoka Minivan stand in breach of health restrictions while others two were arrested for unnecessary movement within the city.

In the Eastern Division, nine cases were recorded whereby all were found to have breached the health restrictions.

Six people were found playing billiards at Nacokaika village in Naitasiri while three others were arrested in Cautata village for drinking grog.

The Central Division recorded two cases of breaching curfew orders including a 19-year-old man who was found walking along Stewart Street in Suva as well as a 54-year-old man who was found drunk along the Waimanu Road area.