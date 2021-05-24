More areas emerge including Old People's Home

The Ministry of Health has published the new areas of interest in the Lami- Nausori containment area and this includes Samabula Old People’s Home.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard there are four new cases in the home.

The other new areas of interst inlcude Namadi Heights with 16 cases, MV Cagivou with two cases and New World Narere with one new case.

Mulomulo Nadi is a new area of Interest in the Western Division with five cases of COVID-19.

Fiji recorded 404 cases today of which 236 are linked o existing clusters.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there has been a notable increase in positive patients with severe disease, as well as an increase in deaths.

Doctor Fong says the steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western divisions.

