Ministry works to ensure no new wave of COVID-19

The Health Ministry will remain proactive to ensure there is no new wave of COVID-19.

With no new cases of the virus recorded for over forty days now, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the global fight against the coronavirus continues.

While Fiji remains on track to eliminating COVID-19, Dr Waqainabete warns we are still not out of the woods yet.

“We have to understand that we play an important role in making sure that we prevent a second or third wave of this disease in Fiji. All countries around the world one of the challenges is how do we continue to fight COVID-19 given challenges of second and third wave.”

With only three active cases remaining – Dr Waqainabete says the patients are stable.

“We are also aware the fact that they have been well. They don’t have any symptoms and that remains as it is. We know that 15 have recovered and three remain. So far up till now we haven’t had any other new cases of COVID-19.”

In an effort to assist the Health Ministry in its fight against COVID-19 the China Friendship Association today donated personal protective equipment.

The supplies will be used for the medical personnel working at the front-lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the public health teams are monitoring the situation on the ground and educating Fijians not only regarding COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases.