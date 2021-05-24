Home

Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:25 am

The Ministry of Health is exploring the vaccine options for Fiji’s younger generation as we continue to battle COVID-19.

Vaccination Taskforce Head Doctor Rachel Devi says the decision on vaccinating those under the age of 18 depends on which COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by the World Health Organization.

Dr Devi says some parents have raised concerns with the Ministry in terms of protecting their kids.

Article continues after advertisement

“When WHO approves a vaccine, we are ready to explore that. But our main focus right now is the adult population and for which we know we have Astra Zeneca.”

Dr Devi says vaccinating children is an option they are currently exploring.

 

“I think that could be something we would be looking into in the latter part of this year or even next year depending on how things progress.”

Fiji is continuing its vaccination campaign and aims to achieve the target of having 80 percent of the adult population vaccinated by October.

