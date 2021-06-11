Home

Matainasau Village implements strict measures

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 14, 2021 3:50 am

With positive cases of COVID-19 emerging from the Naitasiri area in recent weeks, village leaders say they cannot take any risks and are implementing measures.

Matainasau Village Headmen, Waisale Silau has been monitoring the movement of people within the area ensuring they do not breach COVID protocols.

He adds villagers are not allowed to visit their neighbors, people have been advised to remain in their own homes and not gather.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry had earlier announced there were a number of positive cases in Matainasau village.

“We were shocked when we found out there were positive cases in the village. It’s a rural area and honestly we thought the virus wouldn’t even reach us but we later found out it was because some people had gone out into containment zones. We are very strict with people here and the activities that goes on in our settlement.”

The villagers have been receiving food ration packs from the government in recent weeks due to restrictions in place.

