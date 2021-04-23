Home

LTA suspends defensive driving courses

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 4, 2021 10:08 am

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji confirms that Defensive Driving Courses have been suspended to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

Candidates will be notified on when they will be able to reschedule their courses.

Those who need a DDC for license renewal will be given first priority once the course resumes.

Article continues after advertisement

The DDC is a requirement before drivers are issued full licenses by the LTA.

