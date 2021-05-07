Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Stay home for front liners pleads Dr Fong|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Garbage collection services to continue|Freight flights continue|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|NZ provides further $60m support|Australia provides more vaccines|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lockdown will serve dual purpose

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 14, 2021 6:40 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Until the Health Ministry has a clearer idea of the extent of transmission in Suva and Nausori the lockdown serves the dual purpose of putting a firm halt on further spread.

PS for Health Dr James Fong adds there may be community cases the Ministry does not know about.

He says the Ministry will use this lockdown period to trace and swab Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those are the marching orders Ministry-wide. Trace. Swab. Repeat. Those swab results will go for processing at our operational testing sites until the Fiji CDC is fully back up and running. The results of that exercise will inform our next steps.”

Dr Fong says if people in the lockdown areas are not feeling well at any time during the four days, they can call the number 158 and a health team will visit them.

He stressed that travel is permitted for medical emergencies during the lockdown.

This includes kidney dialysis patients who need to travel to receive life-sustaining treatment.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.