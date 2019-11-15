Home

Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:32 pm
Fijian workers in the hospitality sector who have lost their job or had their hours cut since 1st February can access an initial $1000 from their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

Fijian workers in the hospitality sector who have lost their job or had their hours cut since 1st February can access an initial $1000 from their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says additional funds will be considered as Fiji’s COVID-19 situation unfolds further.

Sayed-Khaiyum says if any worker does not have this full amount available – the government will directly subsidize the difference.

“So if you only have $100 dollars in your account – you’ll be receiving $900 boost from your government and we’ll channel this through FNPF. And as we know there’s many workers who don’t have a thousand dollars that they can withdraw so we will be actually subsiding that and that’s for now because of course this can prolong.”

The Minister says around 25,000 Fijians having lost their jobs due to the impact of COVD-19.

