High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel

The Health Ministry has recorded a high uptake of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine since the rollout began.

Head of vaccination taskforce Doctor Rachel Devi says to date more than 1000 pregnant mothers have come forward to get the jab.

Dr Devi says the benefit of Moderna is that you get fully immunized within 28 days.

“I think the uptake we are seeing from pregnant women right across the country is good. We are seeing good numbers and pregnant women are coming forward to get the jab.”

Dr Devi says they have a limited number of Moderna vaccines therefore, they intend to vaccinate the maximum number of pregnant women at the earliest.

Like the AstraZeneca vaccine, two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can protect individuals from severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

