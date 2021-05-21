High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues

The Health Ministry recorded a high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive that began yesterday.

Residents in the greater Nasinu and Nausori turned out in numbers to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Head of Fiji’s Vaccine Taskforce, Dr Rachel Devi says, the assistance from the Fiji Police Force and officers from the Fiji Military Forces, the team from the Ministry of Health carried out their duties with ease.

Dr Devi says with the Suva-Nausori corridor registering the most numbers of positive cases, the rush to get vaccinated is even more evident in all centres.

“Pretty good response and we are appreciating that because the ultimate aim is getting all Fijians to be protected that is the ultimate aim of this vaccination drive that we are doing.”



Dr Devi says in light of restrictions and as they work to get as many people vaccinated there has been significant amount of help from all government ministries as well as from ordinary Fijians.

“Especially with crowd control they’ve been very helpful. It’s really nice to see people have the necessary tool like getting their mask and they bring their hand sanitizers along, wash their hands on the side whatsoever. And the other thing is we’ve got military personnels and police and navy supporting us with the whole crowd control. And yesterday is a good day we are progressing as we speak”.

The vaccination programme continues today and people are encouraged to visit centres close to their homes.



