Health Ministry cancels media conference

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 8, 2021 4:02 pm

The Health Ministry will today not be holding its daily COVID-19 media conference, but instead release a recorded statement later.

With numerous questions being sent to the ministry by media outlets throughout the day, it is expected these will be explained in the statement.

Throughout the day, FBC News has been flooded with calls and messages from the public on movement between areas as announced yesterday with confusion still evident.

Article continues after advertisement

We will update you when the confirmed release comes through.

