COVID-19
COVID-19

HA closes as a precaution

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 2:40 pm

The Housing Authority of Fiji Headquarters in Valelevu, Nasinu is closed from today.

The step has been taken following advice from the Ministry of Health.

FBC News understands this is due to a suspected positive case within the premises.

The Authority is working closely with the Health Ministry on the matter.

Many of the staff at the Housing Authority were already working from home and only essential workers were operating from the building.

The Authority has also been discouraging its customers from coming to the headquarters and urging them to do online payments.

